Ethiopia's opposition party denounces ban as threat to peace deal

After it lost its status as a political party, TPLF says the ban on its activities constitutes a “serious threat” to the peace process in Ethiopia.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has denounced the withdrawal of its political party status by the Electoral Commission, in a letter to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The party which ruled Ethiopia from 1991 to 2018, has been plagued by internal conflicts and has strained relations with Abiy Ahmed's government.

The party says the ban puts the 2022 peace deal that ended two years of conflict in the northern Tigray region at risk.

In November 2022, members of the TPLF signed a peace agreement in Pretoria, South Africa, with representatives of the federal government. The conflict saw federal Ethiopian forces, supported by local militias and the Eritrean army pitted against TPLF rebels.

Authorities in Addis Ababa placed Tigray under lock and key, and humanitarian aid was blocked.

Tens of thousands of people were killed while millions were forced from their homes.