Evolving tastes: insects as regular food [This is culture]

Evolving tastes: insects as regular food [This is culture]
with CLAUDIA NSONO

Are you tired of meat or scared of related health implications of its consumption and probably wonder what else you should eat for protein? Well, you may want to consider insects.

In this Culture segment, Claudia Nsono talks with Lutgard Musiime, a Ugandan Nutritionist.

Take a listen.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

