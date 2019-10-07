Evolving tastes: insects as regular food [This is culture]

The Morning Call
Are you tired of meat or scared of related health implications of its consumption and probably wonder what else you should eat for protein? Well, you may want to consider insects.
In this Culture segment, Claudia Nsono talks with Lutgard Musiime, a Ugandan Nutritionist.
