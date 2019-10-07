Cameroon: Biya hails national dialogue [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Cameroon’s president Paul Biya has praised last week’s national dialogue. In a tweet, Mr Biya said a series of recommendations had been published, including the equality of English and French speakers, giving greater autonomy to the provinces and offering amnesty to fighters who down arms.
It had been the hope of the government that the talks, which closed on Friday, would open the door to a historic peace agreement, ending a fight between the army and English-speaking militias seeking to form a breakaway state called Ambazonia.
