Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Here's why Nigeria's VP Osinbajo wants to be sued

Here's why Nigeria's VP Osinbajo wants to be sued
Daniel Mumbere

Nigeria

Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday said he is waiving his constitutional protection from prosecution, following allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Osinbajo has been accused of mismanaging $250m that was allegedly withdrawn from the country’s tax service to fund the ruling party’s election campaign.

The allegations are being spread by a former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank.

I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.

In several tweets posted on Wednesday, Osinbajo said he was reacting to the ‘reckless and malicious falsehoods’ that have been circulated on various online platforms.

‘‘I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods,’‘ Osinbajo tweeted.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has dismissed allegations that it released funds to finance the election.

‘‘It is not plausible nor does it make any sense that FIRS will commit its resources to a phantom campaign of N90 billion as suggested by Mr. Timi Frank and FIRS does not fund political associations,’‘ the agency’s spokesperson, Wahab Gbadamosi, said on Monday.

While the vice president said he would waive his constitutional right to be protected from lawsuits, Timi has told local media he is ready to face Osinbajo in court.

‘‘I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood,’‘ Osinbajo tweeted.

“I am ready to meet with Vice President Osinbajo in court and when we get there, a lot of things will be confirmed,’‘ Timi responded.

Reactions

Nigerians have taken to social media to share their opinions, ranging from legal interpretations of Osinbajo’s pledge to waive his constitutional protection, to suggestions that the vice-president’s troubles are part of 2023 succession politics.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..