Egypt to host second Afcon in 2019 [Sports]

It will be a second opportunity for Egypt to showcase it’s ability in hosting a second continental trophy in 2019. In November they will host the 2019 edition of the U23 Afcon.

As hosts, the Pharaohs secured automatic qualification for the tournament and will subsequently be the only Arab nation present.

South Africa have also secured qualification after beating Zimbabwe 5-0 on aggregate in the third qualifying round.

Additionally Zambia narrowly beat Congo 5-4 while Ghana came out on top against Algeria with a 2-1 scoreline.

Even though Tunisia was able to hold Cameroon to a 2-2 draw on aggregate they still lost on away goals. Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Mali also qualified after beating Guinea, Sudan and Morocco respectively.

The list of qualified teams for the competition that will run from November 8 to 22nd.

Still in football, after the Fifa international week, weekly actions continue in the various European championships as African footballers continue to stamp their authorities especially in the English top flight. Watch out for them in the different leagues in Europe.

In Rugby for the first time in history the world cup will be played in the Asian continent as Japan hosts the tournament. Africa has two candidates in the 20 team competition

Namibia qualified for the 2019 World Cup by winning the Rugby Africa Gold Cup this year.

Namibia are in Group B alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Canada.

South Africa gained automatic qualification for the tournament on the basis that they came in the top three in the top three in their pool during the 2015 tournament held in England.The Springboks finished 3rd with Bronze behind Australia and champions New Zealand and will be hoping to improve their results in a few days.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be back in action in Las Vegas on September 14th as he takes on Sweden’s Otto Wallin.

The two appeared on stage together in their final news conference before Saturday’s clash. Wallin , was offered the biggest fight of his career against Fury in late July.

Fury remains on collision course with WBC champion Deontay Wilder following their battle to a draw last December. The British fighter shocked the world in 2015 when he defeated long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko to capture the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.