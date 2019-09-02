Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Africans should have African names [Culture]

Africans should have African names [Culture]
with CLAUDIA NSONO

The Morning Call

A name is an identity that links you to your roots or place of origin. It tells what tribe you come from, what language you speak.

How comes Africans have English, Spanish, Belgian, Portuguese, French and other foreign names?

Pan-Africanists say that it all goes back to racial and ethnic superiority that missionaries and colonisers felt over African civilization.

So why do Africans still find it necessary to take on foreign names long after supposed independence?

Claudia Nsono spoke with Koigi WA Wamwere, a politician, rights activist and author who has campaigned for names which are indigenously African.

Take a listen.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..