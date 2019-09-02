Africans should have African names [Culture]

with CLAUDIA NSONO
The Morning Call
A name is an identity that links you to your roots or place of origin. It tells what tribe you come from, what language you speak.
How comes Africans have English, Spanish, Belgian, Portuguese, French and other foreign names?
Pan-Africanists say that it all goes back to racial and ethnic superiority that missionaries and colonisers felt over African civilization.
So why do Africans still find it necessary to take on foreign names long after supposed independence?
Claudia Nsono spoke with Koigi WA Wamwere, a politician, rights activist and author who has campaigned for names which are indigenously African.
Take a listen.@claudiansono
