7th Japan-African development conference opens in Yokohama

The 7th edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development opened in Yokohama on Wednesday.

Japan and African countries expressed noble intentions with numerous declarations.

Training, infrastructure and economic partnerships have caught the attention of current Chairman of the African Union, Abdel Fattah Al Sissi of Egypt, and Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

At the ongoing Japan-Africa Development conference, responses from Japanese business and civil society groups are unquestionable.

“That’s good. That’s very, very good. Until now, our economic cooperation has remained a public, state cooperation… But if there is no economic or private commercial cooperation, it does not develop’‘, said Former Japanese diplomat, Kazuhiko Fujita.

Some African countries like Angola have already decided to promote the private sector to manage their economic relations with Tokyo. Cândido Cornelio is with Angola’s private investment agency.

“We came with Angolan companies, they are represented by their products. We want them to meet with Japanese companies. And we want Japanese companies to invest in Angola as well’‘, he said.

Our William Bayiha who is attending the event reports that ‘‘for Japan, strengthening economic relations with Africa requires the provision of quality services. The idea is to stand out from China, which is perceived here as the great rival on the continent’‘.