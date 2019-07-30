Algeria dialogue mediation team [Morning Call]

Algeria has set up a National Commission for Dialogue and Mediation to end the political crisis that has hit the country since February and also prepare for fresh elections. The commission set up by Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah neither includes individuals of the ruling class nor the military.

According to the Algerian presidency, the members of the dialogue mediation team “enjoy credibility, competency and acceptability among the people, as they have no party affiliation or electoral ambition.”

Bensalah has called on all concerned parties to participate in the dialogue because “the time is precious, as major challenges awaiting the country, may turn into threats.”