Congo: 'The Bantu of the Capital'- 60 years on [Culture]

This week Our Cedric Sehossolo takes us down memory lane as Congolese musical group, “Les Bantous de la capitale”, translated as the Bantu of the capital mark 60 years since it was formed.

He speaks to one of the founder fathers about their secret of longevity as the group readies itself for a powerful concert scheduled for Sunday, August 4 at the French Institute in Congo’s commercial city, Pointe Noire.