Congo: 'The Bantu of the Capital'- 60 years on [Culture]

The Morning Call
This week Our Cedric Sehossolo takes us down memory lane as Congolese musical group, “Les Bantous de la capitale”, translated as the Bantu of the capital mark 60 years since it was formed.
He speaks to one of the founder fathers about their secret of longevity as the group readies itself for a powerful concert scheduled for Sunday, August 4 at the French Institute in Congo’s commercial city, Pointe Noire.
By the Grace of the Lord we can last another two decades.
01:52
South Africa throws a grand farewell for White Zulu
02:39
Congolese guitar manufacturer hopes for mass production
02:42
Songs produced behind bars earn convict "street cred" in Burkina Faso
01:07
IMF approves Congo bailout program of nearly $449 mln
06:00
Senegal - Mauritius tax row [Business Africa]
04:22
'Congo Business Network' for economic development [The Morning Call]