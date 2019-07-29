Welcome to Africanews

Congo: 'The Bantu of the Capital'- 60 years on [Culture]

Cédric Lyonnel SEHOSSOLO

The Morning Call

This week Our Cedric Sehossolo takes us down memory lane as Congolese musical group, “Les Bantous de la capitale”, translated as the Bantu of the capital mark 60 years since it was formed.

He speaks to one of the founder fathers about their secret of longevity as the group readies itself for a powerful concert scheduled for Sunday, August 4 at the French Institute in Congo’s commercial city, Pointe Noire.

By the Grace of the Lord we can last another two decades.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

