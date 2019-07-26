Algeria mull use of English language in university curriculum [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Algeria, the Minister of Education has announced a plan to use the English language in the university curriculum.
This decision is controversial in a country where the use of the French language is very important.
Administrative languages are traditionally Arabic and French in Algeria but for several weeks the debate for a replacement of French has gone on.
Go to video
Ghana's ex-First Lady graduates from UK varsity
Go to video
Sierra Leone awaits refurbished hostels at West Africa's oldest varsity
01:11
Students in Ivory Coast protest as teachers strike [No Comment]
02:14
Robotics and innovation studies at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University
Go to video
Ugandan university bans make-up, mini-skirts and jewelry for female students
Go to video
Nigerian professor jailed 2 years in 'sex for grades' case