Kenyan MP charged with forging University certificates

By Rédaction Africanews

Kenya

A Kenyan lawmaker has been charged with forging academic certificates, the country's public prosecutor announced on Wednesday.

George Koimburi, the Member of Parliament for Juja constituency, faces six charges—three for allegedly falsifying academic documents and three for presenting them as genuine. He pleaded not guilty and was released on cash bail.

Prosecutors claim Koimburi forged his high school certificate and two university course participation certificates. Under Kenyan law, parliamentary candidates must have completed high school.

Cases of politicians presenting fake academic credentials are not uncommon in Kenya, though successful prosecutions remain rare.

