Nigeria’s EFCC arrests 105 for internet fraud, including four Chinese nationals

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 105 individuals, including four Chinese nationals, for allegedly running an internet fraud scheme targeting hotels in Europe and beyond.

The suspects were apprehended on Thursday during a raid at an apartment in Abuja, the nation’s capital, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said in a statement. The group is accused of operating a fraudulent “hotel review job” scheme, he added.

Investigations are underway, and all suspects will face trial once inquiries are complete, Oyewale confirmed.

This follows a similar crackdown last month when nearly 800 people, including 148 Chinese and 40 Filipino nationals, were arrested in connection with a global fraud operation. That scheme reportedly involved luring victims through romance scams and defrauding them with fake cryptocurrency investments.

Authorities say the arrests underline Nigeria’s commitment to tackling cybercrime and international fraud networks.