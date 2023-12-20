DRC: Presidential opponent Martin Fayulu warns against electoral fraud

Martin Fayulu, opposition presidential candidate in the Democratic Republic of Congo general elections, votes at a polling station in Kinshasa on Wednesday.

He tells reporters that any inconsistency in results will have an immediate response from his side, stating, If anyone dares to try stealing your victory, we will take to the streets to claim the victory of the people.

"Now they have prepared to cheat. We will go all the way, and I told the Congolese people, no cheating, and if someone is having fun stealing your victory, you have article 64, which is the Constitution, and we will go out on the streets to claim the victory of the people," said Martin Fayulu.

Voting for the presidential, legislative, provincial and local elections began early morning in the DRC, but not everywhere and, generally speaking, with more or less serious delays and malfunctions. The main opposition candidates have denounced the chaos and irregularities they claim to have observed in the election.

"I came here to vote. And I just wanted to ask the people to stay on every polling station because we have to monitor the result until the end," added opponent Moïse Katumbi as he spoke to journalists.

Approximately 44 million registered voters, constituting a significant portion of the total population of around 100 million, are participating in elections to choose their president, national and provincial deputies, and, for the inaugural time, communal councillors.

The elections feature a substantial pool of over 100,000 candidates across the four categories.

It will take several days to ascertain the results of these elections.