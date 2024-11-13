Welcome to Africanews

South Africa's soccer president Danny Jordaan arrested on fraud and theft charges

FILE - In this Friday Jan. 18, 2013 file photo, South African sports administrator Danny Jordaan, speaks during the 2010 FIFA World Cup   -  
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2018 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

South Africa

South African soccer chief Danny Jordaan, who helped bring the first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament to Africa, has been arrested on fraud and theft charges.

Jordaan is accused of using about R1.3 million ($72,372) of South African Football Association (SAFA) funds to hire a PR firm and a private security company for his personal benefit.

Jordaan is president of the association and led the country's World Cup bid committee which secured the rights to host one of the biggest sporting events in South Africa in 2010.

His arrest follows a raid by the country's Special Investigating Unit at the offices of SAFA in March "where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for further investigation, thus leading to the arrest,” police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said.

According to the police, Jordaan was arrested with one other official and a businessman. They are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

SAFA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

