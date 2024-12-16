Freedom and challenges: Syrians return to schools post-Assad

A week after the unexpected fall of the Assad regime, Syrians are returning to schools with a fresh sense of freedom.

With rebels now in charge, people feel a mix of emotions: happiness for new freedoms, sadness from years of oppression, and a mix of hopes and worries about the future.

Maysoun al-Ali, principal of Nahla Zaidan school, stated, "Today is the first day of classes since the regime fell. We are now in free Syria. Our country always aims for the best. We are working to rebuild this nation with these children, even if some feel afraid. They are here to help build Syria and share in its successes. We hope for more progress, safety, and development in this beloved country."

The change has been surprisingly smooth, with few incidents of revenge or sectarian violence.

Looting and vandalism have been quickly dealt with, as insurgent fighters keep order.

Ribah al-Ahmad, a resident of Damascus, shared, "A week after the fall of Assad’s government, we are back at the university. The atmosphere is calmer, attendance is up, and the professors are more supportive."

War has torn families apart, former prisoners carry deep trauma from their experiences, and many detainees are still unaccounted for.

The economy is in ruins, poverty is widespread, and inflation and unemployment are high.

Corruption is a part of daily life.

Despite all this, Syria remains divided and isolated after fifty years of Assad's rule.

However, during this time of change, many are eager to find a new path forward.