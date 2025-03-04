Displaced Sudanese return home as life slowly improves in Omdurman

Displaced Sudanese families are returning to Omdurman, west of Khartoum, to observe the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, as the city sees signs of recovery after nearly two years of war.

Omdurman was recently reclaimed from Sudanese paramilitary forces, allowing residents to come back to their homes. However, many returnees, like Awad Zayed, found their houses unrecognizable, marked by bullet holes, debris, and destruction.

Despite these challenges, daily life is gradually improving. Local resident Yousef Abdul Qader noted that food prices were initially high, but with roads reopening and supply routes stabilizing, markets are regaining normalcy. “Every day, people return to their homes, and life is gradually returning to normal,” he said.

Charities are also stepping in to support returning families. Gaith Abdul Qader, who runs a community kitchen, said last year Omdurman was nearly empty, but now, his team is feeding dozens of people daily.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s military continues to make gains against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). With advances into Greater Khartoum, military forces are aiming to retake key government institutions, marking a turning point in the conflict that has displaced millions and killed tens of thousands since April 2023.