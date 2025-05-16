Donald Trump wraps up Gulf tour with a string of lucrative deals in UAE

United States President Donald Trump wrapped his Middle East tour on Friday that saw him visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and with a last stop in the United Arab Emirates.

In this first visit to the UAE by a US president since 2008, the two countries pledged to strengthen ties and announced deals totalling over $200 billion.

This includes a partnership with the UAE to build a massive AI data centre in its capital, Abu Dhabi, and for the Gulf state to buy advanced AI semiconductors from US companies.

Its Etihad Airways has said it will buy in 28 US-made Boeing aircraft in a deal worth $14,5 billion.

Abu Dhabi itself has pledged to hike the value of its energy investments in the US to $440 billion in the next decade.

The four-day trip to the region was very much focused on business and resulted in a string of lucrative deals for both Washington and the three countries.

Trump boarded Air Force One in Abu Dhabi on Friday, giving his signature fist pump before heading back home, having shifted Washington’s focus from Israel to the wealthy Gulf states.