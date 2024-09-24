US: Armorion Smith, student and athlete by day, legal guardian of his siblings by night

Armorion Smith is a Michigan State defensive back and the oldest of 6 siblings.

Since the passing of his mother in August, the 21-year-old became the legal guardian for four siblings.

He devotes about 12 hours most days to be a student and an athlete before getting home

“I get to come in here and see my siblings and stuff every day. It just puts a smile on my face to see them happy. So, I won’t be in my feelings as much. Them being happy makes me happy.”

After Smith's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 during his sophomore season with the Cincinnati Bearcats, he transferred to be closer to home.

He shares responsabilities with his 19-year-old sister.

“Me and my sister got to work together to keep this all afloat. While I'm in college sports, she’s got to be able to take care of everything that I can't do, like pick up where I left off while I'm taking care of business.”

The 21-year-old is determined to help his siblings be happy, healthy and safe. They live in a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house.

Smith's teammates watch in awe .

“I couldn’t even begin to imagine where to start to be if I was in his situation. He’s in a tough spot right now, but he’s one of the strongest guys that I’ve known,” Jordan Hall, Michigan State linebacker says.

Smith can afford his accomodation thanks to waves of financial support from a GoFundMe campaign to a federal student assistance fund; and fundraisers.

The student player also makes some money on Name, Image and Likeness deals. He can also count on the support of his community.

“They have us to support them. I’m going to be there no matter what. That was a promise I made to their mother," Yolanda Wilson, a friend of the family says.

"And they have everybody here backing them up. So, it’s going to be a hard transition as it is, but we’re going to be that tight-knit community and have their back.”

While Smith’s story is unique in college sports, The National Center for Education Statistics published a study in 2020 that found 19.5% of undergraduate students had a dependent.