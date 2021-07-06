Morocco's female American Football Dragons breathe life into the sport

In Morocco, American football began to gain some popularity in 2012 -- with several clubs and associations emerging in the country.

Salma Azzaoui -- who discovered her passion for the sport while playing rugby at university, has since created the American Football Dragons to further promote it among her female compatriots.

"I played rugby and when I knew about American football, I thought why not try it, and since then I fell in love with this sport.

"The idea of creating this female team came when I noticed that all the teams that existed were mixed even though there was not a team for only women ....only for men."

The 24-year-old initially thought she would face many obstacles when trying to create awareness about American football amongst her peers.

But upon creating an Instagram page to showcase it, she received numerous questions from women -- from complete newbies to experienced players, who wanted to take part in the sporting games.

Amina Sour, Dragons American football team member is extremely passionate about American football.

"For me, American football is not only a hobby but a sport that can be done by everyone. I'm serious, I attend the training session.

*I'm working to improve myself, to improve at the same time my team, especially as there are many teams and matches to play in the future."

American Football in the North African country is still unstable without the existence of a federation or even a league.

Salma and her teammates are on a mission to rectify the situation and spread the sport they adore nationwide.