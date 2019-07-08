Welcome to Africanews

Afcon 2019: Defending champions plus host crash out [Football Planet]

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

The defending champions Cameroon’s run was cut short by Nigeria in a 5 goal thriller while the hearts of an entire nation came crushing as South Africa eliminates host Egypt.

Madagascar created a sensational feat putting an end to the DRC’s run in the competition, A move by the president must have payed off as the debutants twice led the game, fuelled by a great push from the stands the game ended 2-2 after regular play and penalties had to decide the fate in which Madagascar progressed to the last 8.

Another end of the journey was recorded by the defending champions Cameroon who suffered another heart aching defeat from Nigeria.

Stephane Bahoken opened his account with the Lions while Clinton Njie made it two and then Ighalo’s brace leveled things while Alex Iwobi gave the super Eagles the winning goal.

We speak with Joseph Antoine Bell, former indomitable lions keeper who shares his view on the early exit of the defending champions plus his take on the management and coaching of the team.

Brazil ends 10 year trophy drought as they hosted and won this year’s Copa with a 3-1 win over Peru

Defending champions the US defeated European champions the Netherlands 2-0 in Paris to win the Women’s world cup.

