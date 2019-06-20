Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Uganda begins treatment of Ebola cases [The Morning Call]

Uganda begins treatment of Ebola cases [The Morning Call]
with FISAYO

The Morning Call

Health workers in Uganda have begun the use of three experimental Ebola treatments, a week after the deadly disease spread over the border from Democratic Republic of Congo. Two people who had traveled from Congo died in Uganda last week.

Irene Nakasiita, the spokesperson of the Ugandan Red cross shares with us the latest on the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..