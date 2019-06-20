Uganda begins treatment of Ebola cases [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Health workers in Uganda have begun the use of three experimental Ebola treatments, a week after the deadly disease spread over the border from Democratic Republic of Congo. Two people who had traveled from Congo died in Uganda last week.
Irene Nakasiita, the spokesperson of the Ugandan Red cross shares with us the latest on the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.
