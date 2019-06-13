East Africa-China trade negotiations

Free trade agreements between East Africa and Chin: Kenya signals a huge trade imbalance in favour of the Asian economic giant.

Is a trade agreement between the Community of East African States and China possible?

Both parties will be able to provide an answer at the end of the free trade negotiations.

Benin : Organic agriculture training camp bio

The problem is that Kenya which accuses Beijing of taking great advantage of these exchanges, is not ready to take part in the discussions to which the six countries of the East African Community are invited.

Capitalizing on agriculture to boost the economy in Benin is the program, set up by the Beninese Nigerian NGO “Les Jardins de l’Espoir” to guide young people towards organic agriculture.

The first objective is to teach elementary and ancestral agricultural techniques to those who have forgotten them, and those who want to return to the farm. The one-week training, will cost about 50 US dollars.