East Africa-China trade negotiations

Business Africa
Free trade agreements between East Africa and Chin: Kenya signals a huge trade imbalance in favour of the Asian economic giant.
Is a trade agreement between the Community of East African States and China possible?
Both parties will be able to provide an answer at the end of the free trade negotiations.
Benin : Organic agriculture training camp bio
Capitalizing on agriculture to boost the economy in Benin is the program, set up by the Beninese Nigerian NGO “Les Jardins de l’Espoir” to guide young people towards organic agriculture.The first objective is to teach elementary and ancestral agricultural techniques to those who have forgotten them, and those who want to return to the farm. The one-week training, will cost about 50 US dollars.
Go to video
Jackie Chan promotes solo album in Taiwan
Go to video
2019 Women's World Cup: South Africa (0) vs China (1)
Go to video
Ambitious Buhari plans to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years
Go to video
Nigeria secures Africa's first victory at 2019 Women's World Cup
Go to video
African leaders gather for Nigeria's inaugural Democracy Day
Go to video
Nigeria National Assembly leadership: Ruling APC sweeps all top posts