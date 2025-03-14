Students shine at Cotonou’s International Comic Book meetings

Students from Mènontin Nord Public Primary School in Cotonou are participating in a competition organized by the International Comic Book Meetings of Cotonou.

Burkinabe actress and comic book author Roukiata Ouédraogo is mentoring the students, inspiring them with her popular comic Ouaga Pressé, based on her hit show that has resonated across Africa.

During the workshop, Ouédraogo demonstrated how to develop a story, write, and draw comic books. She also selected a drawing of an Amazon from Benin, known locally as "Assiba" in Fon, as the focus of the students' work.

"I drew a woman, 'Assiba,' who is taking out bowls to wash them," said Sauvée. "I don’t really like drawing, but I gave it a try." Sauvée's artwork earned her a prize: a check to purchase a comic book.

Ouédraogo expressed confidence in the class's creative potential, noting that many of the students showed promise as future comic book writers and illustrators. "We saw beautiful drawings and great scenarios. These kids need to be encouraged and trained," she said.

As part of the Educational Resources project, the International Comic Book Meetings are helping young authors publish a series titled Histoires Cotonoises. One of the young creators, Osée Vaincre, wrote Kutonu A Fon, a comic about an influencer willing to take any risk to achieve fame.

Vaincre shared, "I was inspired by my own experiences and those of my friends. We all aspire to success, fame, and fortune. Sometimes, we’re ready to do anything to achieve our goals. This story reflects my life and the lives of those around me."

The International Comic Book Meetings are sparking excitement among young authors, paving the way for a bright future for comics in Benin and inspiring the rest of the continent.