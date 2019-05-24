Uganda outlaws donations to street children [Morning Call]

Uganda lawmakers have passed a bill making it a criminal offence to offer money, food or a donation to a street child. And if any one does, he or she now risks a jail term of up to six months or a fine of $11.

The aim of the law the parliament says is to curb the commercial and sexual exploitation of children. Kampala Lord mayor, Erias Lukwago, explains the law will also penalize traffickers, agents and parents of the children found begging or selling items on the street.

Now the Ugandan govt estimates there are around 15, 000 children between the ages of 7 and 17 on the streets many navigating through traffic to sell items or beg.