Libya crisis and France's mediation [Morning Call]

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, supported by the United Nations.
This comes at a time when the Sarraj administration is unhappy with what is perceived as Paris’ support for eastern Commander Khalifa Haftar.
Backed by a parallel administration based in Benghazi, the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar launched an offensive against Tripoli in early April, but its progress was blocked by forces loyal to the national unity government.
So, what is the significance of that meeting with President Macron?
