Libya crisis and France's mediation [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, supported by the United Nations.

This comes at a time when the Sarraj administration is unhappy with what is perceived as Paris’ support for eastern Commander Khalifa Haftar.

Backed by a parallel administration based in Benghazi, the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar launched an offensive against Tripoli in early April, but its progress was blocked by forces loyal to the national unity government.

So, what is the significance of that meeting with President Macron?

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

