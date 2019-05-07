New cabinet appointed in Mali [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
There is a new cabinet in place in Mali. Formed on Sunday, the new Malian government has now held its first cabinet council led by prime minister Boubou Cissé.
This executive is composed of 38 members against 32 from the previous one. Called ‘the mission ‘’ team, for the first time, the cabinet presents a composition of representatives of the majority and the opposition.
So, how is the new cabinet being seen in Mali?
