New cabinet appointed in Mali [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

There is a new cabinet in place in Mali. Formed on Sunday, the new Malian government has now held its first cabinet council led by prime minister Boubou Cissé.

This executive is composed of 38 members against 32 from the previous one. Called ‘the mission ‘’ team, for the first time, the cabinet presents a composition of representatives of the majority and the opposition.

So, how is the new cabinet being seen in Mali?

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

