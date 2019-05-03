Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Press Freedom Day: concern over safety of journalists [Morning Call]

Press Freedom Day: concern over safety of journalists [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Today is World Press Freedom Day. Around the world, hundreds of journalists are imprisoned for doing their jobs, and some are in fact killed.

According to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) at least 95 journalists were killed last year during the course of their work, a number higher than in 2017.

In terms of journalists imprisoned for their work, Turkey holds the highest number with 68 journalists imprisoned in 2018 while for Africa, Egypt leads with 25 journalists placed behind bars according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..