Press Freedom Day: concern over safety of journalists [Morning Call]

Today is World Press Freedom Day. Around the world, hundreds of journalists are imprisoned for doing their jobs, and some are in fact killed.

According to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) at least 95 journalists were killed last year during the course of their work, a number higher than in 2017.

In terms of journalists imprisoned for their work, Turkey holds the highest number with 68 journalists imprisoned in 2018 while for Africa, Egypt leads with 25 journalists placed behind bars according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.