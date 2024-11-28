Burkina summons newspaper head over Mali reporting

Burkina Faso's communications watchdog has summoned the head of a popular newspaper and a journalist over an article on Mali.

The hearing is scheduled on Tursday (Nov. 28).

The High Council for communication or CSC argues the Observateur Paalga, a leading local newspaper, published an article allegedly "breaching the law, ethics and journalistic professional conduct".

The board of the body notably includes jurists and journalists.

The piece whose title roughly translates as "Malian Armed forces: loads of generals" commented on the promotion of high-ranking members of the junta ruling the neighbouring country.

Last October, Mali's Junta Chief elevated himself to a top-tank army. Five other highly influential colonels of the military apparatus were promoted “exceptionally” to the rank of four-star generals.

Earlier this week, Mali’s ruling junta cut the signal of the popular news broadcaster Joliba TV News after a prominent politician criticized the military rulers of Burkina Faso

Journalists in the Sahel region are facing increased security risks, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) alerted in Septmber.