Thomas Sankara’s mausoleum opens to honor revolutionary leader

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Francis Kéré designed the memorial in Ouagadougou in tribute to Thomas Sankara, Burkina Faso's revolutionary leader.

The recently opened mausoleum of the father of Burkina Faso’s 1983 Revolution and his 12 aides, assassinated the same year, proudly stands on the site of the Conseil de l’Entente. The mausoleum is over 70 meters high, it’s designed in the shape of an eye, with descending steps representing the 13 fallen martyrs. The site is a bold tribute to the revolution’s triumph over imperialism.

"This mausoleum represents the revolution’s victory over reactionary forces, the triumph of Thomas Sankara’s ideology that was sovereignty-driven over imperialism’s enslaving ambitions. It’s a victory for oppressed peoples against their oppressors. A triumph of the colonized over the colonizers." Serge Bayala Imotep, Civil Society Activist, said.

Built with bricks made of laterite blocks, the memorial is environmentally friendly, representing some of Sankara’s own vision: championing the use of local resources for Burkina Faso’s sustainable development. The country's Prime Minister said it’s more than a building but also a space for collective awakening.

"This is a site for the collective consciousness of Burkinabè, of freedom fighters, and of all those who cherish peace and social justice, and of the sacrifice made by President Thomas Sankara and his aides. This mausoleum also bears witness to a persecuted but enduring integrity." Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo, Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, said.

The site also includes a restaurant, media library, workshops and offices, all linked by a leafy promenade. The space aims to educate, bring people together and provide a contemplative environment to reflect on Sankara's principles of justice and social equity.