Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali's Junta Chief elevates himself to top Army rank

AP   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.

By AP

Mali

The head of the military junta that seized power in Mali in 2020 promoted himself Wednesday to the rank of army general with special title: Colonel Assimi Goita of the land army, the highest military distinction held only by two former heads of state in the country’s history.

The move by Goita is a sign that he has no intention of ceding power to civilians in the landlocked West African country.

The announcement was made by the Council of Ministers, which published a statement on the website of the Malian government’s general secretariat. Five other highly influential colonels of the Malian military junta were also promoted “exceptionally” to the rank of four-star generals.

“This is another indication that junta leaders will continue to position themselves as the only rulers, and have no intention of having a democratic transition into civilian rule anytime soon,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Morocco-based Policy Center for the New South.

No date has yet been set for Mali’s presidential election.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..