Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sahel: Community radio stations, media freedom group sound alarm on violence against journalists

Kadidia shows a picture of her brother Yeri Bocoum, a Malian journalist who was kidnapped by what is suspected to be state security forces.   -  
Copyright © africanews
STF/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Press freedom

Journalists in the Sahel region are facing increased security risks, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) alerted Tuesday (Sep. 24).

At least two community radio journalists were killed and two kidnapped by armed groups in Mali and Chad since November last year.

In a statement, the media freedom group and 547 local radio stations from 16 west African countries notably called for the protection of the right to information.

Their appeal to the authorities also included a call to fight impunity.

Local journalists in the Sahel are most often the only information professionals who have access to these cuntries.

Since the creation of community radio stations in the region in the 1990s, they have played a crucial role in the media landscape, according to RSF.

In addition to security threats from terror groups, there have been accusations of a cracked down on political dissents and journalists in states ruled by military leaders.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..