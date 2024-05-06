Nigeria: Detention of investigative journalist sparks concern for press freedom

Opposition figures and activists in Nigeria have called for the release of Daniel Ojukwu, a journalist associated with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ).

Ojukwu was detained last Wednesday in Lagos by the Nigerian police, who accused him of violating the nation's cybercrime laws.

Local reports on Sunday say he was subsequently transferred to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

According to FIJ, the journalist's arrest is believed to be linked to an investigative piece he authored last November, which scrutinized the actions of a senior government official.

The Nigerian police in a statement confirmed the detention saying Daniel Ojukwu is under investigation following a petition against him.

The petitioner's identity was not disclosed.

Family members, civil society, and media advocacy groups have been demanding Mr. Ojukwu's immediate release across social media platforms.

Nigerian opposition figure and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar denounced the arrest, emphasizing the critical role journalists play in upholding transparency within the government.

Rights group Amnesty International labeled the detention as "draconian," and brought the case to headlines as the international community marked #WorldPressFreedomDay on May 3.

Nigeria, - Africa's most populous nation - is ranked 112th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).