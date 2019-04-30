20 year old South Sudanese killed for refusing marriage [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Rights group Amnesty international (AI) are calling for justice over the death of a 20-year-old lady killed for refusing to marry a man her family had selected for her.
“The inhumane consequence of this forced marriage that resulted in her death only highlights the need for an urgent end to this practice” says, Amnesty International.
According to a 2017 UNICEF study, 52% of South Sudanese girls are married by the time they are 18.
So, what is being done to address this?
