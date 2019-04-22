China-Africa cultural exchange [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Dubbing Chinese dramas into foreign languages to reach global audiences. It’s a challenging but rewarding job for a group of African voice actors and actresses living in Beijing.
Dubbing Chinese dramas into foreign languages to reach global audiences. It’s a challenging but rewarding job for a group of African voice actors and actresses living in Beijing.
Go to video
China gives AU $2m for capacity building efforts
Go to video
China's €52m parliament gift to Congo on course for 2020 completion
Go to video
Zimbabwe, Zambia shortlist western, Chinese firms for 2400MW dam
Go to video
Tanzania jails Chinese 'Ivory Queen' 15 years for smuggling
Go to video
China forgives Cameroon $78m out of $5.7bn total debt
00:45
Burkina Faso strengthens developmental ties with China