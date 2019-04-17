Welcome to Africanews

Economic impacts of skyscrapers

DIBIE IKE Michael

The Morning Call

Today we shall be taking a 150 steps high above the earth to examine Skyscrapers or Highest buildings with focus on its economic impact.

Skyscrapers were originally created in the USA as a symbol of economic strength and increasing global business operations.

On record, the world’s ‘new’ highest building with 167 floors, Jeddah Tower, it seems, will become a reality in 2020, finally surpassing Dubai’s 828-meter skyscraper which cost 1.5 Biliion dollars.

However, in Africa, the Leonardo in Johannesburg, South Africa, and the Pinnacle Towers, Nairobi, kenya are set to become Africa’s tallest building with a height of 230, and 300 meters respectively when completed later this year.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

