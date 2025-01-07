Seeing Through Art: Jean de Dieu’s Triumph Over Blindness

Jean de Dieu Uwukunda, a visually impaired artist from Rwanda, has built a successful career in painting and drawing despite his blindness.

Despite being blind, he has mastered an art form that is traditionally reliant on vision, creating works that include portraits, sketches of people, animals, and architecture. His art serves not only as an outlet for expression but also as a vital means of coping with life's challenges.

"Once I became blind , I realized that there’s no need to stay in bed all day , I decided to resume my painting activities. I was depressed for a whole year, I couldn’t even speak , I spent so much time thinking about what’s next for my painting hobby. I asked God for a little bit of vision , as time went by , I gained a bit of sight from one eye. That’s how I managed to resume painting".

Jean de Dieu supports his family of four through his art, earning about 40,000 Rwandan Francs per drawing, which covers their rent. He highlights the limited opportunities for disabled individuals and calls for more support from the government to help disabled artists thrive.

Speaking to the director of Masaka resource center, he shared his view on why support is limited for the disabled people.

"Jado was a student in this institution , he was talented and very determined to thrive against all odds. It’s true that disabled people do get handouts from the government but installing self reliant abilities in the disabled people is what is being prioritized , especially by a private institution like hours".

As of 2020, 744,000 people are visually impaired. The Masaka resource center receives about 50 students only at the beginning of each year, it encourages more Rwandans to join such rehabilitation centers to acquire skills and education and lead a better life.

Diana IRIZA , Kigali , Rwanda.