Dr. Dre helps open new Compton high school

Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, kneeling center, poses with students after the opening of the “Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young Performing Arts Center” on the campus of New Compton High School   -  
By Africanews

with AP

school

Dr. Dre joined school officials this week at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Compton High School.

The hip-hop legend and executive, who grew up nearby, donated $10 million to the campus and its Andre “Dr. Dre” Young Performing Arts Center.

“Compton is a breeding ground for talent. There's something in the soil here. There's something special about growing up here, you know? There's a certain kind of grit that gets cultivated navigating these streets, and that grit carried me further than I could ever imagine," Dre said at the event on Thursday.

The $200 million campus replaces the old Compton High School, which stood for more than 125 years.

“We have people who've shown up today from our 1967 classes and even earlier. And that's just a testament to how close-knit of a community this is that people feel like they're able to come back years and decades later to still show their involvement in their community and I hope that that continues on," student Myshay Causey said.

