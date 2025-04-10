Roof collapse at Dominican Republic nightclub kills 218

The death toll from a devastating roof collapse at the iconic Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic has risen to 218.

Officials say rescue crews are still searching for victims, though no survivors have been found since Tuesday afternoon.

The collapse happened during a packed event attended by musicians, athletes, and government officials.

Witnesses say dust began falling into drinks just minutes before the roof gave way. Emergency services were overwhelmed with over 100 calls—some from people trapped under the rubble. Authorities say police arrived within 90 seconds, followed by dozens of first responders.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown. The government says a full investigation will begin once recovery efforts are complete.