At least 8 killed in building collapse in Cairo

Rescuers search through the rubble of a five-storey building that collapsed in Cairo, Egypt, on 17 July 2023.  
STR/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Egypt

An apartment building collapsed on Tuesday in Egypt’s capital, killing at least eight people, authorities said.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the collapse of the six-story building in Cairo’s western neighbourhood of Waili also injured three people, who were hospitalized.

Cairo’s governor, Ibrahim Saber, ordered the evacuation of neighbouring houses as a precautionary measure, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the building, which was constructed in the 1960s, to collapse. The governor’s office said that prosecutors were investigating.

Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighbourhoods and rural areas.

The government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement. Authorities are also building new cities and neighbourhoods to rehouse those living in at-risk areas.

But many Egyptian cities still contain entire neighbourhoods of unlicensed apartment buildings and shantytowns that don’t follow building codes and regulations.

