Deadly building collapse in Nairobi after demolition goes wrong

At least four people have died and several others were injured after a building collapsed during a controlled demolition in Nairobi, Kenyan authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the Shauri Moyo area, where the structure had been earmarked for removal under the Nairobi River Regeneration Project. Rescue teams, including the Kenyan army, were deployed to search for people feared trapped beneath the rubble.

Witnesses say the demolition turned tragic when the building suddenly gave way while people were still inside. Leon Haji, who was at the scene, said they had been working on the structure when it collapsed on his friends, leaving some trapped under the debris and prompting desperate calls for help to retrieve those still missing.

Another eyewitness said several young men had entered the building moments before the collapse, reportedly to collect scrap metal. Jennifer Mumbua explained that demolitions were underway when the group went inside, only for the structure to suddenly give way with them still inside.

Officials say at least two people have been rescued so far, while the cause of the collapse remains unclear.

Building collapses are a recurring problem in Nairobi, often linked to poor construction standards and weak enforcement of regulations. A past national audit found that more than half of buildings in the capital were unfit for habitation, raising ongoing concerns about urban safety.