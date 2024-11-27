Tanzania building collapse: Rescue efforts end, death toll rises to 29

Tanzania's government spokesperson announced Tuesday (Nov. 26) the end of rescue operations at a building that collapsed in Dar-el-Salam on November 16.

The death toll stands at 29.

Investigations are ongoing, spokesperson Thobias Makoba told reporters.

The owner of the building in the Kariakoo area of Tanzania's economic hub was arrested.

More than 80 people were rescued from the four-story building that housed dozens of shops.

Similar incidents occur during the rainy season in the East African country and are often blamed on poor construction.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered an audit of all buildings in the area, where most businesses reopened since the search ended.