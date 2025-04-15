Tanzania opposition protests election ban

Tanzania's opposition on Tuesday slammed a decision by the election commission to disqualify it from October's general election.

The electoral body accused CHADEMA, the country's main opposition party of refusing to sign a document pledging to respect the commission's decisions.

CHADEMA on Saturday boycotted an event for all parties to sign a code of ethics, violating a legal requirement for parties to participate in polls, Ramadhani Kailima, a director with the Independent National Electoral Commission, told reporters.

But CHADEMA's legal secretary called the ban unconstitutional. Regemeleza Nshala said the law prescribes a penalty but not a ban.

The party has rejected the call to sign the electoral citing the absence of poll reforms.

Tundu Lissu, the leader of CHADEMA, was charged with treason on Thursday following his arrest at a public rally in which he called for electoral reforms ahead of elections. The opposition leader was forced into a police vehicle late Wednesday following a speech at a rally in the southern town of Mbinga, which is more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital.

A ban on CHADEMA - if upheld - would see President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Chama Cha Mapinduzi party running virtually unopposed in October.

Human rights activists have accused the government of heavy-handed tactics against the opposition. The government denies the claims.