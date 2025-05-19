Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya's former justice minister deported from Tanzania

Kenyan Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, second left, and his running mate Martha Karua.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Kenya

Martha Karua, a lawyer and presidential candidate in Kenya, says she was expelled from Tanzania, where she had been due to attend the trial of a prominent opposition figure facing treason charges.

Karaua has dubbed the move a sign that the Tanzanian authorities would not give a fair trial to Chadema party leader Tindu Lissu.

Lissu, who Karua says is the main challenger to Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassa, could be facing the death penalty for his alleged crimes.

Lissu's Chadema party has been disqualified from presidential and legislative elections due in October, after it refused to sign an electoral code of conduct. 

Karua says Tanzania is seeing a "total erosion of democratic principles.”

The former justice minister has been vocal about "democratic backsliding" in East Africa.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..