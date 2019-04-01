Welcome to Africanews

The origin of April Fools' Day [This is Culture]

April Fools’ Day is an annual celebration commemorated on April 1 by playing jokes and spreading hoaxes. The day has over the years found prominence in Africa, where governments, celebrities, corporate executives and media houses have been pranked.

But the day has no place in the African civilization. It is an import that is increasingly defining how Africans go about wit and jokes.

On this edition edition of This is Culture, Presenter Cedric Sehossolo traces the origin of Fools’ Day.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

