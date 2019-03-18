Welcome to Africanews

Protesters in Algeria press on for Bouteflika's resignation [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Tens of thousands of have been demonstrating for more than three weeks in Algeria demanding urgent change and an end to the 20-year rule of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

And in what appears to be the latest move to appease protesters, newly-appointed prime minister Noureddine Bedoui says he has started talks to form a new government.

The new cabinet he says will include experts with no political affiliation and will “reflect the demographics of the Algerian society”. But would this be enough to deter protesters?

