Two pastors, one mission: standing with Haitian migrants in Ohio USA

One grew up in rural Haiti amid poverty and violence. The other in Michigan as a "blue-collar farm kid." In Springfield, Ohio, Pastors Reginald Silencieux and Carl Ruby have united around a common cause inspired by their faith: supporting the city's Haitian migrants who now fear deportation under President Trump's immigration crackdown.

"Life in Haiti was not easy, but it sharpened my character," said Silencieux, pastor of the First Haitian Evangelical Church. "It taught me perseverance, responsibility, and the importance of community."

For Ruby of Central Christian Church, the mission is central to his beliefs. "Caring for immigrants and for refugees—it's not just an add-on to my faith, it's the center of my faith," he said.

Standing firm amid falsehoods

When Trump falsely accused Springfield's Haitians of eating neighbors' pets in 2024, both pastors stood firm. Ruby told his congregation not to dwell on bad news: "We represent God. Focus."

Hope for the future

Ruby envisions Haitians remaining part of Springfield "long into the future."

He noted the city is "built on waves of immigrants—and for the first time in half a century, we've grown."

Silencieux echoes that hope, grounded in the resilience Haiti taught him.

The number of people displaced by violence and instability in Haiti has reached an unprecedented level, with more than 1.4 million people forced from their homes this year, according to the latest Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).