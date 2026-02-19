War devastates Sudan's ancient acacia forest, threatening ecosystem

Nearly three years of conflict have reduced Sudan's historic Al-Sunut acacia forest south of Khartoum to barren fields of stumps, destroying a vital green shield against Nile floods and a haven for migratory birds from Europe.

What was once a 1,500-hectare natural reserve has been "completely wiped out," according to Khartoum state environmental official Boushra Hamed.

Hamed estimates the capital region has lost 60 percent of its green cover since fighting erupted in April 2023, with century-old trees "cut down with electric saws" for commercial timber and charcoal production.

Environmental and human toll

The devastation extends beyond Sudan's borders, explains Aboubakr Al-Tayeb, Khartoum's forestry administrator.

The forest sheltered over a hundred migratory bird species from Europe.

Agricultural engineer Al-Nazir Ali Babiker warns the loss of tree cover removes a critical "barrier" against seasonal flooding—a recurring disaster that destroys homes and displaces families.

A long road to recovery

With forest protection inaccessible due to ongoing fighting, logging continues unchecked. Wood gatherers now traverse the dry landscape where families once picnicked.

Restoration efforts face daunting challenges: seedlings grow slowly, and as Forests National Corporation head Mousa el-Sofori laments, "Some of these forests were centuries old."