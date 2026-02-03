Sudanese military says it has broken siege on key Kordofan city

Sudan’s army says its forces have reached the South Kordofan capital of Kadugli, ending a more than two year siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The military says the breakthrough came during a “heroic battle” to open a crucial road between Kadugli and the neighbouring town of Dilling.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the de facto leader of the country, said a crucial supply route to the famine-stricken city has now been opened.

"Congratulations to the people of Kadugli on the liberation of the city,” he said, “The armed forces will reach any place in Sudan."

Al-Burhan insists that the military government supports peace efforts but says it will not agree to a truce with the RSF while cities are under siege.

"There is no truce that strengthens the enemy [Rapid Support Forces], no ceasefire that allows this militia to get back on its feet again," he says.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

After being forced out of Khartoum in 2025, the paramilitary group has focused on Kordofan and the city of el-Fasher.

It was the military’s last stronghold in the sprawling Darfur region until the RSF seized it in October.

Sudan was plunged into chaos in April 2023 when a power struggle between the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting.

The United Nations says over 40,000 people have died in the nearly three-year war that has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.