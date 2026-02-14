Beyond the hustle: Nigerian rock artist brings love to Lagos streets

In the relentless hustle of Lagos, a city of over 20 million where love often gets lost in the daily grind, musician Bianca 'Clayrocksu' Okorocha is on a mission—taking romance off the stage and onto the streets with surprise serenades and single-stem roses.

"I'm a musician, and we just thought it was a special and nice thing to do for people," Clayrocksu told The Associated Press.

In a climate dominated by difficult news, she wanted to "do something to uplift people and put smiles on their faces."

Her street performances challenge the notion that Valentine's Day is exclusively for couples. "Valentine is really just about sharing love—to the less privileged, to people around you," she explains.

From shock to smiles

The encounters unfold spontaneously. Recipients, initially startled by a stranger crooning love songs, quickly break into broad smiles.

Barbara Lulu, caught off guard during her daily routine, could only exclaim, "I never expected it... All I can say is yay!"

Love knows no gender Clayrocksu and her partner ensure the gesture is inclusive, surprising both men and women with roses.

Recipient Olufemi Oyeyemi was visibly moved, describing the experience as making him feel "special" and "blessed."

Through music and small acts of kindness, one musician is transforming busy Lagos streets into stages of unexpected joy.