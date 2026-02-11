Welcome to Africanews

Madagascan President Randrianirina visits city devastated by Cyclone Gezani

People survey the damage done by cyclone Gezina in Toamasina, Madagascar, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Hery Nirina Rabary)   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Madagascar

In Madagascar, Colonel Michael Randrianirina assesses the damage in Toamasina after Cyclone Gezani devastated the city. The country is reeling after the powerful cyclone tore through its east coast, killing several people and leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

Cyclone Gezani slammed into the city of Toamasina with winds of up to 250 kilometres per hour, flattening homes, ripping roofs from buildings and flooding entire neighbourhoods.

President Colonel Michael Randrianirina visited affected communities and a local hospital as rescue efforts continue.

The President described the damage as overwhelming, saying much of Toamasina has been destroyed and appealing for international assistance.

Authorities say several people are dead, others remain missing, and dozens have been injured.

Forecasters say the storm was among the most intense to hit the region in decades.

